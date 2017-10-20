Livingston man, woman arrested for smoking K2 in car with 8-month-old baby

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man and woman on felony drug and child endangerment charges Thursday in connection to allegations that they smoked synthetic marijuana with an 8-month-old child in the car with them.

Robert Donald Hunzinger, 26, and Bryanna Lynn Reed, 22, both of Livingston, are both still being held in the Polk County Jail. They were each charged with state-jail felony endangering a child, state-jail felony tampering with evidence, and Class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Hunzinger was also charged with state-jail felony driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 in the car and Class B misdemeanor driving with license invalid. Reed was also charged with Class C misdemeanor public intoxication.

Collectively Hunzinger’s bail amount was set at $13,000. Reed’s collective bail amount was set at $11,500.

According to the arrest affidavit, PCSO detectives spotted a tan 2005 Mercury four-door car driving erratically as it crossed from North Washington Avenue on to the U.S. Highway 59 North Bypass. The deputies made a traffic stop on the car in front of CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital.

As the PCSO detectives approached the car, they saw the driver, who was later identified as Hunzinger messing with his waist band, the affidavit stated. For their safety, the deputies made Hunzinger get out of the car, and it started rolling backward because it hadn’t been put in “park.”

At that point, they noticed Reed sitting in the passenger seat. She appeared to be unconscious and was drooling in her lap, the affidavit stated.

After Reed was removed from the car, a search of Hunzinger revealed that he had synthetic marijuana and rolling papers in the waist band of his pants, the affidavit stated. In addition, the PCSO detectives allegedly found a burnt synthetic marijuana cigarette under Reed’s seat.

The search of the vehicle also revealed an 8-month-old child in a car seat in the back seat, the affidavit stated.

By then, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrived on the scene. The DPS troopers conducted field sobriety tests on Hunzinger, they saw multiple indicators that Hunzinger was intoxicated, the affidavit stated. Hunzinger later consented to a blood draw.

Both Hunzinger and Reed were arrested at the scene without any further incident and taken to the county jail, the affidavit stated.

Later, when Reed spoke to a Child Protective Services official at the jail, she allegedly admitted to smoking synthetic marijuana in the car with the child present. According to the affidavit, Reed also said that when she saw the sheriff’s office detectives attempting to pull them over, she threw a synthetic marijuana cigarette out the window.

