SFA musicians perform benefit concert for Hurricane Harvey relief

Dr. Charles Gavin, SFA music professor, organized a concert for Sunday to show support for fellow musicians and their families affected by Hurricane Harvey. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The Stephen F. Austin State University Department of Music faculty had students and former students affected by Hurricane Harvey. It wasn't long before Musicians for Texas decided to perform a benefit concert.

Wind instruments, voices, a guitar, a piano, and an organ will be used for the secular to sacred music selections. The performance is an expression of concern.

"We have so many students, ex-students who are now band directors, choir directors, teachers in the Houston area," said Dr. Charles Gavin, a music professor at SFA. "We all have professional colleagues in the Houston Symphony and all the arts community in Houston. We want to show our support."

The benefit concert is in the Westminster Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m., Sunday.

Admission is free, but donations to the Hurricane Harvey relief effort are requested. The musicians selected American Red Cross as the benefactor.

