Alto Water Supply rescinds boil water notice

From Alto Rural Water Supply:

On October 11, 2017s Alto Rural Water Supply Corporation issued a boil water notice for customers on FM 1247, CR 2528 and CR 2823.

Our system has taken the necessary corrective actions by taking a bacteriological sample. The test results indicated that the water no longer requires boiling as of October 20, 2017.

If you have any questions, contact our offices at 936-858-4648.