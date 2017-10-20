After Lufkin storage fire, friend recovers family heirloom

A fire broke out Wednesday at Angelina Storage, and customers were told that after fire crews battled the blaze, a majority of their belongings were gone.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by authorities, but now customers are being told they have a deadline of when to collect what’s left of their things. Throughout all the sadness there still is light at the end of the tunnel for one customer.

“Oh God, we found what we’re looking for," those were the words of excitement after a friend of one person affected by the fire at the storage unit was digging for something they thought was long gone.

The woman said she came out to help her friend because the other woman was at home taking care of her sick wife.

“We’re just here helping my friend," She said. "She lost most of her stuff in this unit and stuff like that, and she had some special jewelry that she needed that was passed down from generation to generation.”

That special jewelry was a wedding ring her friend wanted to pass down to her daughter, but after the fire she thought this wouldn’t be able to happen.

Since customers only had a week to salvage their belongings, this local native and her son rushed to Angelina Storage to dig for their friend’s treasure, and they found it!

Employees say by next week a dumpster will be provided to help throw everything away.



“The city’s supposed to be bringing a dump," said Blake Hanes. "The city will bring the dump and then we’ll start loading what the people don’t want.”

The manager at a gas station nearby said he’s happy to hear the leftovers will soon be picked up because he’s tired of the eyesore so close by.

We reached out to the fire marshal investigating the case however, but there were no updates or details about the cause of the fire were available Friday.

