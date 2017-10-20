Buckner Children and Family Services celebrates programs 20th year

Today, Buckner Children and Family Services in Lufkin celebrated the twentieth anniversary of their single-parent program, called "Buckner Family Pathways".

The program provides education on self-sufficiency and good parenting skills.

The facility director, Marissa Phillips, said that she feels confident about the impact the program has made.

"I think that the strength of this program is that it's always evolving," said Phillips. "We learn from our resident, the environment we're operating in, education is always changing and we want to change along with that."

Buckner will also be hosting a 'family reunion' tomorrow to reconnect with the past members of the program.

