SFA Criminal Justice Department offers training seminar for volunteer sex assault advocates

Every 98 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. That's according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.

That alarming statistic is a fraction of what 27 individuals learned over a course of 40 hours at SFA.

A group was trained and certified to become volunteer sexual assault advocates. Professors and students are providing a much-needed community service.

"They will assist the SANE nurses, the sexual assault nurse exams. They will actually assist the nurses,” said Glenna Harkness, the Family Crisis Center program director. “They're there for the victim. The advocacy - what can we do to move you forward? It's the first time we've held it in Nacogdoches. We're on the SFA campus, so we feel that's a huge plus because sexual assault on college campuses is, unfortunately, is rampant, a huge concern.”

The training was offered as a service by the Family Crisis Center of East Texas. The SFA Criminal Justice Department welcomed the training for faculty and students.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.