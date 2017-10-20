Lufkin gets statement win over West Brook, after fast start Dragons fall to Corsicana

After giving up 70 points to last year to Beaumont West Brook, Lufkin was looking for revenge.

The team was also looking for redemption after losing two weeks ago to The Woodlands. The Pack lost after giving up 28 unanswered points in the second half to the Highlanders.

After resting up and getting several key [players healthy, Head Coach Todd Quick took his guys 2 hours down the road to face the Bruins. The Panthers came out and showed they were not the same team that lost to West Brook Last year.

Isiah Phillips would start the scoring for Lufkin and it would not slow down. On the next possession Kewon Thomas would hook up with Braylon Garcia for the second touchdown. West Brook would then turn the ball over on a fumble. Thomas would then hook up with Malik Jackson. On the next drive, Jerrin Thompson would intercept a pass and take it back for a score. Lufkin would score 21 points off of turnovers in the first half.

"We made one on one tackles and played at a different speed than they did," Quick said.

Lufkin goes onto win 50-7. The Panthers are 2-1 in district. WestBrook moves to 2-1 in district. Lufkin got the key win because now they sit in third place in the district and own the tie-breaker over West brook for a home field playoff game in the bi-district round.

Lufkin will host Oak Ridge next week, who is 3-1 in district after losing to The Woodlands this week.

"We put four quarters together on all three phases. We had three punts inside the 10 and the kickoff team covered really goo. Offensively we took advantage of all the turnovers. We are heading home and we got a big game at home next week. They are a great coached team. It should be a good game. We got to play with the same kind of mentality."

It was a different story in Nacogdoches tonight, where the Dragons had a game of two halfs.

The Dragons got up quickly on the Corsicana Tigers with a run of 67 yards by Chad Lathan for a score. On the first drive for the Tigers, the punter lost the ball over his head and it gave the Dragons a safety. Jake Smith would then get a screen pass to Karlus Flanagan for an 81 yard score.

Nacogdochges would go into half time up 25-16. The Tigers would come out strong in the second half with a kickoff return for a touchdown. Nacogdoches would convert on a third and long for a touchdown to give the Dragons a 33-30 lead. The Tigers would only give up a field goal the rest of the way as the Dragons would lose 50-36.

With three games left in district play, the Dragons sit tied in last place at 0-2 in district with Jacksonville. Nacogdoches has three games remaining and should have to win at least two of the games if they want a spot in the playoffs.

