Three arrested following pursuit with DPS, game wardens, and Angelina, Cherokee officers

According to Angelina County Sheriff, Greg Sanches, three people were arrested, Saturday evening, after leading officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Angelina County Sheriff's Office, and Texas Game Wardens from Angelina County.

Deandre Argumon, 32, was charged with evading in a vehicle, parole warrant, and a burglary warrant out of Cherokee County. Istabeun Blackshire, 19, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Clarence Poole, 58, was arrested for outstanding traffic warrants.

According to law enforcement, the pursuit began after a deputy with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a possible disturbance in a vehicle, near Highway 69 north. The deputy searched the area and located a vehicle that fit the description, at a store near Highway 7. After making contact, the car drove away, and officers from multiple law enforcement departments joined the pursuit, down Highway 7, to FM 1819, FM 1247, and ending at the Wells Manor Apartments.

Argumom, Blackshire, and Poole were then arrested and placed in the custody of law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.