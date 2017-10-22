DPS: 2 dead in drunk-driving wreck in San Augustine County

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Sunday that two people have died, following a two vehicle wreck in San Augustine County Saturday evening.

According to the report, two people, Gene Miller, 30, and Alexia Moreno, 16, both from Bronson, were pronounced dead, after a 2008 Dodge pickup drove through a stop sign, at the intersection of SH 147 and US 96, and collided with them at approximately 7:45 p.m.

Both vehicles caught fire and partially burned.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as Matthew Williams, 34, from Hemphill.

Williams was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.

He was transported to the San Augustine County Jail, after being treated for minor injuries.

