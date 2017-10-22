Buckner Children and Family Services highlights single-parent program with homecoming

The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Sunday that two people have died, following a two vehicle wreck in San Augustine County Saturday evening.More >>
The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed Sunday that two people have died, following a two vehicle wreck in San Augustine County Saturday evening.More >>
According to a police report and multiple Facebook posts, two players from the 'Thundering Thirteen' Little League Baseball team had gear from the Little League World Series stolen from them.More >>
According to a police report and multiple Facebook posts, two players from the 'Thundering Thirteen' Little League Baseball team had gear from the Little League World Series stolen from them.More >>
Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man and woman on felony drug and child endangerment charges Thursday in connection to allegations that they smoked synthetic marijuana with an 8-year-old child in the car with them, and the woman tossed a K2 cigarette out of the car before the traffic stop.More >>
Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a man and woman on felony drug and child endangerment charges Thursday in connection to allegations that they smoked synthetic marijuana with an 8-year-old child in the car with them, and the woman tossed a K2 cigarette out of the car before the traffic stop.More >>
Every 98 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. That's according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.More >>
Every 98 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. That's according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.More >>