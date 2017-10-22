SFA Bowling places third at Allstate Sugar Bowl Collegiate Invitational

From SFA Athletics

KENNER, La. – In its first competition of the 2017-18 season, the Stephen F. Austin bowling team turned in a third-place finish among 14 teams at the Allstate Sugar Bowl Collegiate Invitational in Kenner, Louisiana. The Ladyjacks recorded a 4-1 win over Louisiana Tech in the third-place match as senior Stephanie Schwartz (Racine, Wis.) was named MVP of the tournament.



Playing best 4-of-7 Baker matches in bracket play at the AMF All Star Lanes, No. 2 seed SFA took on top-seeded and fifth-ranked Sam Houston State in the opening round for a spot in the championship match. The Bearkats came out strong in the second Battle of the Piney Woods match of the weekend, tallying a 264 on their way to a 264-164 game one win. With a lineup of sophomore Megan Eaglehouse (Cibolo, Texas), freshman Sarah Voiers (Chesterton, Ind.), junior Dakotah Hazlewood (Capron, Ill.), freshman Sarah Gill (Attleboro, Mass.) and Schwartz, the Ladyjacks evened up the match with a 246-199 game two victory. SFA then took a 2-1 lead after a 226-205 game three, before Sam Houston State rattled off two consecutive game wins, 239-235 and 280-188. The Ladyjacks forced the decisive seventh game with a 236-191 game six win but were unable to match the Bearkats' 251 score with a 215 in the final game of the match.



Facing tournament host, and 17th-ranked Tulane in the second round after the third-seeded Green Wave topped No. 19 UAB 4-3, SFA found itself trailing 2-0. Following 213-184 and 188-172 losses in the first two games of the match, the Ladyjacks tied up the match at 2-2 by claiming the third and fourth games with scores of 222-180 and 225-157. Remaining with the same lineup as the first-round match, SFA bowled a 202 and a 201 in games four and five but was unmatched by Tulane's 221 and impressive 277. The 4-2 loss sent the Ladyjacks to face No. 6 seed Louisiana Tech in the third-place match.



The Lady Techsters, who had just upended No. 19 UAB 4-2, proved to be no match for SFA as the Ladyjacks averaged a 223.4 in the 4-1 win. Despite a 253-191 game one victory, SFA fell 184-157 in game two before claiming the final three games. Changing up the lineup to senior Kelsi Anderson (San Antonio, Texas), Voiers, Hazlewood, Gill and Schwartz, the Ladyjacks earned game three by an 87-pin margin (256-169) and posted 215-194 and 236-192 game four and five advantages to secure third place.



Schwartz was the top bowler in the three-day Allstate Sugar Bowl Collegiate Invitational, averaging a 245.6 score in the five traditional games Saturday for a pin total of 1,228. True freshman Gill is off to a great start to her collegiate bowling career after owning the seventh-highest average (216.2) in the tournament Saturday with a pinfall total of 1,081.



Up next…



SFA will continue its fall play and four-straight weekends of tournaments with the Brunswick Bearcat Open in Lebanon, Illinois. Hosted by reigning NCAA champion McKendree University, the three-day tournament will get underway Friday, Oct. 27 and wrap up on Sunday, Oct. 29.



