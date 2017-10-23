San Augustine man arrested on murder, gun charges

Deputies with the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old man on murder and firearm charges Friday afternoon.

Jerry Earl McCoy, of San Augustine, is still being held in the San Augustine County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge, a third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge, and a Class A misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon charge. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $1.03 million.

According to the book-in sheet sent by Chief Deputy John Welch, McCoy was arrested on Martin Luther King Boulevard at 4:51 p.m. Friday.

Officials with the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office wouldn’t release any details Monday morning in regard to what allegedly happened. Chief Deputy John Welch said they would be releasing a press release on the incident later this week.

East Texas News has submitted an Open Records request for the probable cause affidavit, which was signed by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Sheila Ponder. However, court officials stated that Ponder will not be available until Thursday.

