Affidavit: Buna teen sexually assaulted 12-year-old girl in back of his vehicle

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old suspect last week in connection to allegations that he picked a 12-year-old girl up at a football game and sexually assaulted her in the back of his vehicle.

Slade Allen, of Buna, is still being held in the Jasper County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge. His bail amount has been set at $25,000.

According to the probable cause affidavit, an investigator with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office spoke to the alleged victim’s grandfather on Oct. 18. The man told the investigator that his then-13-year-old granddaughter had received a text message from Allen in which the two of the had discussed Allen picking her up at the football game in Buna on Oct. 5.

The girl’s grandfather told the JCSO investigator that his granddaughter admitted to him that she performed a sex act on Allen, the affidavit stated. The girl and her grandfather spoke to two JCSO investigators later in the day on Oct. 5, and the investigators spoke to the girl without her grandfather in the room.

The alleged victim said that she and Allen exchanged text messages about him meeting her at the football game on Oct. 5, the affidavit stated,

The girl told the JCSO investigators that Allen met her at the football game, and after it was over, they left in his vehicle and started driving around, the affidavit stated. The alleged victim said she was unsure of where they went and said the last place she could remember was the “Gum Slough” area.

After they drove around for a while, Allen turned off on to a back road, and they started talking. At one point, Allen started moving the driver’s seat forward and backward, and he allegedly asked the girl, “How big do you think that back seat is?”

The victim told the JCSO investigators that she was willing to have sex with Allen, and she wasn’t forced to do so, the affidavit stated. She also told them that she wasn’t scared of him.

According to the affidavit, Allen and the girl undressed, and the two of them had sex.

One of the investigators spoke to Allen on Oct. 19. The JCSO investigator read Allen his Miranda warning and told him that they knew he had been with the girl.

When the investigator recounted the victim’s version of what happened, Allen said every part of the story except the part about the sexual intercourse was true, the affidavit stated. Allen then allegedly said that he and the girl both consented to oral sex.

At that point, the JCSO investigator told Allen it didn’t matter and that both acts are a violation of Texas law because the victim was 12 at the time that she was sexually assaulted, the affidavit stated. Slade allegedly then claimed that he had been told the girl was 15 years old, and the deputy pointed out that the age of consent is 17 in the state of Texas.

The JCSO investigator then told Allen that he would be seeking a warrant for his arrest, the affidavit stated.

