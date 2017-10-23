A Wells family is recovering after thunderstorm damaged their home

Saturday night's storm in East Texas left one family cleaning up after high winds caused quite a mess. It happened in Wells, Texas.

The Thomas family suffered 40 inches of their roof being blown from their home, which led to holes in the ceiling and water falling into parts of their home.

Shannon Thomas said even though this caught them off guard, she and her family are thankful that they are alive saying the damage could have been worse.

“I mean we’re grateful because it did protect us on that side and this side that’s the part of the house that we were in so that was fine”, Shannon said.

Thomas said they were already in process of remodeling their home and because of the storm it may take more time, but again thankful there were no injuries.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

