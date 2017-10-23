Affidavit: Lufkin man 'intentionally' rammed vehicle of man he has been feuding with

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 59-year-old man Saturday in connection to allegations that he intentionally caused a two-vehicle collision that could have been easily avoided on U.S. Highway 69 South because he and the other driver have been involved in an ongoing feud.

Mark Anthony Poindexter, of Lufkin, was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. He was released from the jail Sunday after he posted an unspecified bail amount.

According to the arrest affidavit, an Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the 6400 block of Highway 69 South on Sept. 7 in reference to a wreck involving two vehicles. Poindexter was the driver of one of the vehicles.

Then on Oct. 17, an ACSO detective got a copy of the crash report prepared by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper. He also received a diagram of the wreck scene.

In the initial report by the ACSO deputy, Poindexter said that the alleged victim pulled out in front of him on the highway. Poindexter told the deputy that he hit the brakes and had to turn his vehicle into the oncoming traffic lane and then correct by going into the turn lane, the affidavit stated. Poindexter said that was when he struck the other man’s vehicle, the affidavit stated.

In the DPS trooper’s report, Poindexter said that he swerved onto the shoulder of the ongoing traffic lane and then “coasted” to the center lane, and at that point, the other man’s vehicle struck his, the affidavit stated.

However, the alleged victim told both the ACSO deputy and the DPS trooper that he was turning from FM 326 when Poindexter accelerated in an attempt to strike his vehicle.

“[The victim] was able to accelerate to avoid the initial attempted strike, but [Poindexter] was able to eventually strike him while they were driving," the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, the trooper determined that the victim had already established the lane of travel when his vehicle was struck by Poindexter’s vehicle. In addition, the DPS trooper’s investigation found that Poindexter could have stopped his vehicle a safe distance from where the collision occurred, the affidavit stated.

“When confronted with the evidence of the collision scene, [Poindexter] admitted that he sped up rather than pressed on the brakes, changing his story,” the affidavit stated.

In the affidavit, the ACSO detective said he had personal knowledge of multiple cases involving Poindexter and the victim, who have been “feuding for numerous reasons.” He also pointed out that Poindexter was indicted on a deadly conduct charge by an Angelina County grand jury in connection to allegations that he fired a shotgun in the victim’s direction earlier this year.

“There have been numerous cases of verbal aggressive interactions between [the victim] and Mark, most of which have been reported by the sheriff’s office,” the affidavit stated. “The only two violent incidents that have been reported were the deadly conduct and, now, this above described incident in which it is believed that [Poindexter] intentionally rammed [the victim’s] vehicle while driving on the roadway.”

According to the affidavit, the victim in the collision was also the person who reported the deadly conduct by Poindexter.

