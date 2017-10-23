30-year-old man killed in tractor mishap at farm

From the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (News Release) - The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a Mexican national that occurred on a farm located on Fm 343 near Fm 225. On Saturday morning shortly after 8:00 am the Sheriff Office was dispatched to a residence in reference to a man getting ran over by a tractor.

Deputies and EMS arrived on scene and found the victim laying near the tractor. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deputies found that the victim had been working on the farm for the land owner for some time and was familiar with the equipment. An investigation into the death has shown that the victim was apparently standing up on the side of the tractor when he cranked it. The tractor was in gear and jerked forward when it was cranked. This caused the victim to fall off the tractor, and he got pinned underneath the back tire. The back tire went over the victim causing his death as the tractor move forward, due to that it was still in gear.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office is withholding the name of the victim at this time, pending the notification of family. The Sheriff Office is working with the Office of the Mexico Consulate to make contact with the victim’s family in Mexico for notification.

An autopsy has also been ordered of the victim who was 30 years of age, by justice of the peace precinct 3, Judge Goerner. The investigation is ongoing.

