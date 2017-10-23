Community mourns deaths of San Augustine High School student, her step-father

Gene Miller, 30, was Alexia's biggest personal cheerleader. He would driver her to practices and encourage her to study hard. (Source: Miller family)

Alexia Moreno was a cheerleader last year for San Augustine High School.

A Saturday drunk-driving wreck killed a former San Augustine High School cheerleader and her stepfather.

A man has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter in connection to their deaths.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it happened at the intersection of State Highway 96- and State Highway 147.

Matthew Williams, 34, of Hemphill, is accused of driving his pickup through a stop sign and hitting the vehicle of 16-year-old Alexia Moreno, and 30-year-old Gene Miller.

We've learned tonight that Williams was driving with a blood alcohol level twice the legal limit.

Results for other substances in his system are pending.

Williams’ bond has been set at $200,000.

Tonight, many are making plans to assist with funeral arrangements.

Alexia is remembered with nothing but fondness.

Alexia is described as someone with a bubbly personality and contagious smile. She was an example for all, said Lexie's cheerleader advisor.

"Lexie was a great student and a great athlete,” said Kenya Watts, the cheerleader advisor for San Augustine High School. “She was co-captain of our varsity cheer squad last year. She went above and beyond with everything we asked her to do.”

The junior had the rest of her life before her.

"She is a part of our dual college program,” said Leasa Dunn, the principal of San Augustine High School. “She takes a couple of AP classes. She's on the honor roll. She's a fantastic part of the yearbook staff. She's in StuCo, and she's on the robotics team."

The dreams came to an abrupt halt, as did the life of Alexias' own cheerleader, her stepfather, gene miller. The 30-year-old was the principal's former student.

“He demanded great study habits, and he pushed her to make good grades, and he encouraged to be college bound,” Dunn said.

Students San Augustine schools are using their grief in a healthy way. Some classmates are developing a video that will be filled with Alexia's pictures. Her best friend has developed a gofundme page and will open up a bank account, so money can be raised to pay for funeral expenses.

It's the second classmate funeral since September of last year. That's when Lasharvia Edwards was killed in a car accident. Two too many, the district's superintendent said.

"It is a horrible thing to deal with it one time,” said Dr. Virginia Liepman, the superintendent of San Augustine ISD. “Twice, is almost unbearable, but we are dealing with it the best that we can.”

The fond memories will hopefully inspire others.

Alexia had four siblings. East Texas News learned Monday that the family is moving to South Texas to be closer to relatives.

