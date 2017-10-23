Lufkin Planning & Zoning votes down medical facility zone change

In a unanimous vote, the City of Lufkin’s Planning and Zoning Committee voted against a re-zoning proposal for the 2100 block of Old Union Road.More >>
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a Mexican national that occurred on a farm located on Fm 343 near Fm 225.More >>
Saturday night's storm in East Texas left one family cleaning up after high winds caused quite a mess.More >>
A Saturday drunk-driving wreck killed a former San Augustine High School cheerleader and her stepfather.More >>
Deputies with the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old man on murder and firearm charges Friday afternoon.More >>
