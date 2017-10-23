After early season setbacks, Groveton at full strength and ready for late season push

The Groveton Indians are setting themselves up for late season fireworks in a tight district race.

The Indians faltered early in the 2017 campaign. Quarterback Haden Terry went down in the second series to an Augustine in week 2. Terry dislocated his shoulder and would miss the next two games. Groveton lost to San Augustine 44-7 and to Buffalo the next week 55-21.

"It was really hard," Terry said. "I felt like I could be out there helping my team. For me, not being able to do that really hurt. "

The team also had a few more key injuries that did not help.

"In 2A ball a few injuries and you can drop off," Defensive Coordinator Richard Stuban said. "It has been rough but we are starting to get healthy again."

Now Terry and other key players are back and the team looks new again.

"The kids have responded and we are better now then we were then," Stuban said. "We are in a good place right now and playing well when when need to be."

"We are back to clicking on all calendars," Terry said. "Now that I am back it is kind of that confidence booster. We are starting to roll again."

Last week Terry lit up the scoreboard recording over 400 all purpose yards and 6 touchdowns in one half against West Hardin.

"I didn't know about the stats in the game, Terry said. "I saw them after the game and I was like, 'That is back to my normal. That is what I am supposed to be doing.' That really felt good."

The players are not worried about any playoff race. Right now the Indians are only focused on Friday.

"It’s homecoming so everybody is going to be all pumped up and stuff," wide receiver Saul Chavez said.

"We always work hard and nothing’s changed,"Junior Lineman Blake Hollis said. "We are just rolling on"

Groveton host West Sabine Friday night. Kickoff is 7:30 pm. Groveton is looking to move to 3-0 in district. Centerville is 3-0 in district. Lovelady is 2-0 in district. Groveton travels to Centerville next week and then closes the year at home against Lovelady.

