Trial for Diboll man accused of ambushing, shooting at at ACSO deputies gets underway

An Angelina County justice of the peace has set a collective bail amount of $4 million for the 23-year-old man accused of firing a rifle at ACSO deputies Saturday morning.More >>
A press release from the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office gave news details on a fatal shooting incident on County Road 101 that resulted in a 58-year-old man getting arrested on murder and firearms charges on Oct. 20.More >>
The trial of a 23-year-old Diboll man accused of firing a rifle at Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies back in January started Tuesday.More >>
In a unanimous vote, the City of Lufkin’s Planning and Zoning Committee voted against a re-zoning proposal for the 2100 block of Old Union Road.More >>
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff Office is investigating the death of a Mexican national that occurred on a farm located on Fm 343 near Fm 225.More >>
Saturday night's storm in East Texas left one family cleaning up after high winds caused quite a mess.More >>
