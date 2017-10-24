San Augustine County Sheriff's Office: Suspect shot, killed 33-year-old-man after dispute

A press release from the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office gave news details on a fatal shooting incident on County Road 101 that resulted in a 58-year-old man getting arrested on murder and firearms charges on Oct. 20.

The victim was identified as Juan Eduardo Santana Callejas, 33, of Lufkin, according to an inquest form East Texas News obtained from Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Sheila Ponder.

The suspect in the case, Jerry Earl McCoy, of San Augustine, is still being held in the San Augustine County Jail on a first-degree felony murder charge, a third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon charge, and a Class A misdemeanor unlawfully carrying a weapon charge. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $1.03 million.

According to a press release, the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call on Pct. 20 about a man who had been shot and was lying on CR 101. When a SACSO deputy arrived at the scene, the deputy found Santana Callejas lying face down with two gunshots to his upper body.

“Deputies with the sheriff’s office made contact with witnesses who told deputies that the suspect was a black male wearing a bark shirt and grey sweat pants had been in an argument with Juan when the suspect pulled a small black handgun and fired two rounds, striking Juan in the shoulder and the neck,” the press release stated.

At that time, the suspect, who was later identified as McCoy, fled the scene in a red Chevrolet S-10 pickup with a black hood. Later, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers located the suspect vehicle on Martin Luther King Boulevard and took McCoy into custody without incident. The press release stated that they were able to recover the suspected murder weapon as well.

“The San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by San Augustine Police Department, Texas Rangers, and the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol in this investigation and would like to thank all agency for their assistance in this investigation,” the press release stated.

The case is still under investigation, and Ponder ordered an autopsy be performed.

According to the preliminary autopsy report from Forensic Medical of Texas in Beaumont, Santana Callejas suffered two gunshot wounds - one to his neck and one to his right shoulder. The report lists the preliminary cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wound of the neck and torso” and lists the manner of death as “homicide.”

The results of a toxicology test performed on Santana Callejas are still pending, according to the preliminary autopsy report.

