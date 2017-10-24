Rusk business owner shows Astros pride, ready for World Series win

A press release from the San Augustine County Sheriff’s Office gave news details on a fatal shooting incident on County Road 101 that resulted in a 58-year-old man getting arrested on murder and firearms charges on Oct. 20.More >>
It’s about that time to roll up your sleeves for a certain vaccine. The flu season is approaching, and health experts say October is the right time to get the preventative shot.More >>
Right now, it's dinner time. Unfortunately, this evening there are households struggling to avoid hunger.More >>
The trial of a 23-year-old Diboll man accused of firing a rifle at Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies back in January started Tuesday.More >>
In a unanimous vote, the City of Lufkin’s Planning and Zoning Committee voted against a re-zoning proposal for the 2100 block of Old Union Road.More >>
