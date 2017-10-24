Huntington, Central lead East Texas teams at State Cross Country - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Huntington, Central lead East Texas teams at State Cross Country meet

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

The 2017 UIL State Track Meet will have several East Texas teams in attendance.

Huntington will be going for the first time in school history. Central won Region III 3A in Huntsville on Monday.

For a full list, click here.

