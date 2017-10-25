Affidavit: Lufkin man threw hard object at mother, hit her in the face, stomped her feet

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 46-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he got into an argument with his mother and threw a hard object at her, and it struck her in the face, causing a scratch and swelling.

Yaasmon Chache Mark, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony injury to the elderly charge. No bail amount has been set.

According to the arrest affidavit, a Lufkin Police Department officer was dispatched out Oceans, which is located at 309 S. Chestnut Street on Oct. 16. When he got there, a 69-year-old woman told him that she was assaulted by Mark, her son, while she was at their residence in the 1700 block of Kurth Drive, the affidavit stated.

The alleged victim told the LPD officer that the argument started the day before. The woman said that she was upset with her son’s girlfriend and had been arguing with her. During the argument, Mark threw an “unknown hard object” at her and struck her in the face, the affidavit stated. The LPD officer noticed that the alleged victim had a scratch on the left side of the face, and it had begun to swell.

At that point, the alleged victim had a friend come over to calm the situation and stay the night with her.

According to the affidavit, the victim told the Lufkin PD officer that she and Mark started arguing again the next morning, and this time it was over a phone. The alleged victim told the officer that she called Oceans and told them to come get her.

While the woman was on the phone, Mark allegedly started stomping on her feet and legs. At that point, the alleged victim told the Oceans staff member to call 911 and hung up, the affidavit stated.

An Oceans staff member then took the woman to the facility on Chest Street. When the Lufkin PD officer spoke to the alleged victim, her feet were bleeding, and her right leg had a possible internal injury because her calf had started to swell, the affidavit stated.

The Lufkin PD officer took photos of the alleged victim’s injuries as evidence. After EMS personnel arrived on the scene to give the woman medical treatment, she was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Health Memorial Hospital, the affidavit stated.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

