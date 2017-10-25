Jasper PD arrests man suspected of robbing convenience store at gunpoint

Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man Monday in connection to allegations that he robbed the Quickway convenience store at the corner of East Gibson and Graham streets at gunpoint Sunday night.

Anthony Jerome Holmes, of Jasper, is still being held in the Jasper County Jail on three felony charges - aggravated robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawfully carrying a firearm in a premise licensed to sell alcohol. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $250,000.

According to a press release, Jasper PD officers responded to the Quickway convenience store at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in response to a 911 call about an armed robbery.

“It was reported that a black male wearing dark clothing with a bandana over his face entered the store with a semi-automatic pistol and demanded the store clerk open cash register,” the press release stated. “The suspect exited the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot northeast toward the Hope Village Apartment complex.”

A short time later, a Jasper PD detective arrived at the scene and started working on the case. Through his investigation, the JPD detective came up with a suspect in the case.

The detective and a lieutenant with the police department served a search warrant on an apartment at the Hope Village apartment complex on Monday and found evidence tying Holmes to the crime. Holmes was taken into custody outside the apartment, the press release stated.

