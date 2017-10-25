Livingston man who left child at Walmart gets 5 years probation

A Livingston man has avoided jail time for now after pleading guilty to a case involving his 9-year-old son being left at Walmart.More >>
Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested a 35-year-old man Monday in connection to allegations that he robbed the Quickway convenience store at the corner of East Gibson and Graham streets at gunpoint Sunday night.More >>
During the second day of testimony in the trial for a 23-year-old Diboll man of shooting a rifle at Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the state rested after the prosecutor presented witness testimony from a cousin of the suspect and a Texas Ranger.More >>
It’s about that time to roll up your sleeves for a certain vaccine. The flu season is approaching, and health experts say October is the right time to get the preventative shot.More >>
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 46-year-old man Tuesday in connection to allegations that he got into an argument with his mother and threw a hard object at her, and it struck her in the face, causing a scratch and swelling.More >>
