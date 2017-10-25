Affidavit: Nacogdoches woman joined group in assault of man, took his truck, wallet

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested an 18-year-old woman Tuesday in connection to allegations that she and other people assaulted a man at a party, and then she took his pickup and wallet.

Rijoya Marnay Dansby, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree robbery charge. Her bail amount has been set at $25,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, the alleged victim met with a Nacogdoches PD officer at the police department on Oct. 14. The man told the NPD officer that he was injured during an assault that occurred at a party a home in the 2100 block of Pearl Street and that his 2004 Dodge pickup and his wallet were taken from him.

The man identified Dansby as one of people involved in the incident, the affidavit stated.

Over the course of the investigation, the NPD officer and an investigator identified and interviewed numerous witnesses.

All of the witnesses said Dansby was present when the incident occurred, and one of them said he or she saw Dansby assist the group of people who pulled the alleged victim out of his truck and then take his wallet and money. Another witness saw Dansby push the victim down and that she was in possession of his wallet, the affidavit stated.

Two witnesses saw Dansby assault the victim after he was pulled from his truck, the affidavit stated. The same witnesses allegedly told police that they saw Dansby get into the man’s truck with other people and flee the scene.

When the Nacogdoches PD officer interviewed Danbsy, she admitted to being present during the incident, but she denied having anything to do with the assault or taking the man’s truck and wallet, the affidavit stated.

According to the affidavit, Dansby took the alleged victim’s pickup, wallet, and money and hit him, causing deep scratches to his left arm and pain to his stomach and head.

