Our first bout of frost this fall season is likely this weekend

A 'Parade of Cold Fronts' will continue to grace us with their presence as the weather pattern will be favorable for cold air to come spilling down through the Lone Star state for the foreseeable future.

We have already seen two cold fronts move through East Texas since Sunday and the strongest one of the fall season to date will arrive this Friday.

The Canadian cold front coming in Friday will provide us with some very chilly temperatures in this last weekend of October.

That means Friday night football under the lights in the Red Zone will be very chilly as week nine comes calling.

We will have kickoff temperatures in the middle 50’s before falling into the upper 40’s by the time we head toward the end of the game. You factor these chilly temperatures with a cold, north wind, and we will have wind chill values in the lower-to-middle 40’s. This is your early warning to dress warm if you plan on venturing out to any area games this Friday night.

As the cold air settles in over the weekend, we are looking at our first little bout of frost taking place Sunday morning area wide, as most areas bottom out in the middle 30’s. It is not entirely out of the question that a few locales could experience their first freeze, although, that is unlikely at this time.

This will be our coldest weather we have experienced since March 14th, which was over seven months ago.

So here's my reminder that if you have tender plants or vegetation that are sensitive to the cold, you may want to cover them with blankets or bring them inside so they won't get zapped by the cold weather.

