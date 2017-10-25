DPS: Manhunt underway in Polk County - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

DPS: Manhunt underway in Polk County

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

A manhunt is underway in Polk County.

David Hendry, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, confirmed that the manhunt started after a traffic stop Wednesday. He said that the manhunt was still going on as of about 6:35 p.m. Wednesday.

No further information is available at this time.

