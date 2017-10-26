Lufkin City fire marshal: Cause of fire at storage unit business is undetermined

Lufkin’s city fire marshal has said the cause of the fire that broke out at Angelina Storage on Oct. 18 will be listed as “undetermined.”

City Fire Marshal Keith Cole told East Texas News that because of the way fire crews had to battle the large blaze at the storage business, it will be hard for investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

Several Lufkin Fire Department trucks responded to the blaze, which took the better part of a day to get under control. When the firefighters got to the scene, they decided they needed more help getting to the seed of the fire, so they brought in a track-hoe.

“It’s a storage building where everybody has their stuff stacked inside, so it’s kind of hard for us to get to the seed of the fire and get it knocked down, so we got little track hoe out here to pull it out, and as he pulls it out of the building, the fire gets knocked down," Cole said at the scene of the fire.

