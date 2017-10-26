Center man arrested after Nacogdoches County grand jury indictment for injury to a child

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he caused an injury to a 14-year-old boy after he caused another individual to bump into the boy, knocking him down.

Chad Everett Gray, of Center, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a state-jail felony injury to a child-reckless bodily injury charge. He was released from the jail later that day after he posted a bail amount of $10,000.

According to the text of the indictment, the grand jury that met in the 145th Judicial District courtroom back in July indicted Gray on the charge.

The indictment said that on May 28, Gray “did then and there, by criminal negligence, cause bodily injury to [a 14-year-old boy] by cause another individual to bump into [him], causing him to fall.”

