East Texas experts recommends to apply lime in fall for healthy plants

Despite the chilly weather, an East Texas expert says it's an excellent time to start thinking about gardens and grass for the upcoming spring season.
Experts say fall is the time to add lime to pastures, lawns and landscapes to bring a balance to the acidic soils to help neutralize the acidity.
Despite the chilly weather, an East Texas expert says it's an excellent time to start thinking about gardens and grass for the upcoming spring season.
Experts say fall is the time to add lime to pastures, lawns and landscapes to bring a balance to the acidic soils to help neutralize the acidity.
President Donald Trump has declared war on the opioid epidemic, calling it a national health emergency. Overdoses of the drugs have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans in recent years.More >>
President Donald Trump has declared war on the opioid epidemic, calling it a national health emergency. Overdoses of the drugs have claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans in recent years.More >>
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he caused an injury to a 14-year-old boy after he caused another individual to bump into the boy, knocking him down.More >>
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 28-year-old man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he caused an injury to a 14-year-old boy after he caused another individual to bump into the boy, knocking him down.More >>
Lufkin’s city fire marshal has said the cause of the fire that broke out at Angelina Storage on Oct. 18 will be listed as “undetermined.”More >>
Lufkin’s city fire marshal has said the cause of the fire that broke out at Angelina Storage on Oct. 18 will be listed as “undetermined.”More >>
A manhunt is underway in Polk County.More >>
A manhunt is underway in Polk County.More >>