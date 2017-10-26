Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 10/26/17

China Star at 4640 North Street, Suite 120: 17 demerits for fly strips in restaurant, excess grease spillage on and around grease bin needed to be cleaned up, two dented canned food products needed to be discarded, improper storage of boxed food in cooler and Freezer, rags washed in hand wash sink, weatherproofing needed for back screen door, improper storage of fly swatter, ice scoops stored improperly, vents not kept clean, proper air conditioning ventilation needed in food prep area, floor, wall, or ceiling areas in disrepair, and paper towels needed in employee bathroom.

Don Juan at 3322 Center Highway: 12 demerits for backflow preventer needed for outside hose, self-serve packaged foods improperly labeled, one canned food product needed to be discarded, date marking needed, all vents not kept clean, and dumpster lids not kept closed.

Posado’s at 1315 North Street: 9 demerits for foods not kept covered in cooler, date marking needed, hand wash sink not kept unimpeded, utensils found in hand wash sink, ice scoops stored improperly, vents not kept clean, water-damaged ceiling tiles needed to be replaced or repaired, and floors, walls, or other areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Quick Way at 1000 East main: 8 demerits for several food products needed to be discarded, use-by dates needed, one visible thermometer needed for milk cooler and one freezer, vents not kept clean, and new dumpster needed.

JNK Food Mart at 1930 Douglass Road: 7 demerits for toxic items stored improperly, individual packs of self-serve crackers needed to be labeled properly, scattered trash outside, and floor, walls, or other areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Depot Chevron at 428 West Main: 7 demerits for two milk products needed to be discarded, one thermometer needed to be replaced, hand wash sink path not kept unimpeded, and dumpster lids not kept closed.

Lanana Ice House at 109 Wettermark: 6 demerits for spray bottles not labeled, foods stored improperly in freezer and cooler and two spatulas needed to be replaced.

Little Caesar’s at 1500 North Street: 5 demerits for two thermometers needed to be discarded, vents not kept clean, shield guard needed for one light, back door needed to be weatherproofed, and floor or other areas not smooth and easily cleanable.

Dolli’s Diner at 116 South pecan: 4 demerits for cap not on cleaning solution and vents not kept clean.

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Food Service at 1204 North Mound: 3 demerits for several pre-packaged food products needed to be discarded, two canned food products needed to be discarded, and one missing ceiling tile needed to be discarded.