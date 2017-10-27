Polk County grand jury indicts Goodrich man accused of shooting, killing wife

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 45-year-old man Monday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 34-year-old Corrigan man Wednesday in collection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a child.

A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Goodrich man on a first-degree murder charge in connection to allegations that he shot and killed his wife back in August.

According to the indictment list obtained by East Texas News, John Orbon Speights, 72, was indicted a first-degree felony murder charge when the grand jury last met. He is still being held in the Polk County Jail, and his bail amount has been set at $125,000.

Before PCSO deputies arrived on the scene, the sheriff’s office received a call from Lifeline on Aug. 26 that stated they had received a call from Carolyn Carroll at a home in the 400 block of Terrance Trail, and she had said that her husband was acting crazy.

According to a press release, as the Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies were responding to the scene, they received word that Speights had shot and killed Carroll.

"Affiant shall show as deputies were responding to the scene, the sheriff's office received a public service call from [a neighbor] ... stating that she received a phone call from her neighbor, John Speights, who stated that he just shot and killed Carolyn and that would they keep their dog Muffin when the police come," the arrest affidavit stated.

When the PCSO deputies got to the scene, Speights told them that he had accidentally shot his wife, and he was taken into custody at the scene, the affidavit stated. After they went into the home to check on Carroll, they found her dead in a bedroom with a shotgun lying on the bed.

The PCSO deputy who obtained the arrest warrant for Speights said in the affidavit that Speights appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

The Polk County grand jury also indicted the following people in unrelated cases.

Charles Lamar Flournoy, 46, of Livingston, was indicted for continuous sexual assault of a child in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted an 11-year-old child multiple times. He is still being held in the Polk County Jail, and his bail amount has been set at $100,000.

Jeremy Antawain Jackson, 34, of Corrigan, was indicted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. The arrest warrant issued by the City of Livingston’s magistrate judge did not list the alleged victims age or sex. He is still being held in the jail, and his bail has been set at $200,000.

