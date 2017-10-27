Drug raid at Hudson trailer park results in 2 felony drug arrests, seizure of meth, weed

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department’s Street Crimes unit arrested two people on felony drug charges and seized methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, plastic baggies, and digital scales when they served a search warrant on a home in a Hudson mobile home park Wednesday.

Kayla Tylene Renfro, 26, and Charles Alan Williamson, 35, both of Lufkin, were both arrested at the scene.

Renfro was charged with first-degree felony manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams sand second-degree felony manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Her collective bail amount has been set at $150,000.

Williamson was charged with first-degree felony manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams and Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail amount was set at $100,000 for the felony charge.

According to a press release, officers from the LPD’s Special Services Division Special Crimes Unit served the narcotics search Warrant at the Bowers Mobile Park, which is located in Hudson.

Sgt. Travis Strickland with the Lufkin Police Department said in the press release that SSD detectives started an investigation into meth trafficking within the city limits, and they discovered the suspect was living at a home in the Bowers Mobile Home Park.

After the LPD detectives spoke to Chief Jimmy Casper with the Hudson Police Department, they continued the investigation. They determined that the primary suspect was selling meth from the Hudson home as well as inside the Lufkin city limits, the press release stated.

During the search of the home, the LPD detectives found more than an ounce of crystal meth, marijuana, several pieces of drug paraphernalia, plastic baggies, and digital scales.

Strickland said in the press release that the investigation into this drug trafficking operation is ongoing and additional arrests are expected.

“This is the second search warrant executed in less than a week outside the city limits due to the illegal activity occurring within the city limits,” Strickland said. “Regardless of which side of the green sign you actually live on, if you are poisoning our community, you are a Lufkin problem.”

