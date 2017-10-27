Jury sentences Diboll man who shot at ACSO deputies to 8 years in prison

During the second day of testimony in the trial for a 23-year-old Diboll man of shooting a rifle at Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the state rested after the prosecutor presented witness testimony from a cousin of the suspect and a Texas Ranger.More >>
The trial of a 23-year-old Diboll man accused of firing a rifle at Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies back in January started Tuesday.
A Diboll man was denied a bond reduction on his case where Angelina County deputies claim he lured them to his home with a false 911 call and then started shooting at them.
23-year-old Joshua Day has been booked into the Angelina County jail on three charges of aggravated assault of a public servant after firing a rifle at officers.
For the second year in a row, the entire Lufkin High School Special Services Department received donated mums and garters in celebration of homecoming.
An Angelina County jury has sentenced a 23-year-old Diboll man who shot at Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies back in January to eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.
A Polk County grand jury has indicted a Goodrich man on a first-degree murder charge in connection to allegations that he shot and killed his wife back in August.
Officers with the Lufkin Police Departments' Special Services Division "Street Crimes Unit" executed a Narcotics Search Warrant at Bowers' Mobile Home Park #24, located in the City of Hudson, Angelina County, Texas.
The Deep East Texas Council of Governments met Thursday in Newton and decided to contract KSA Engineers in Lufkin in the building process for the new, DETCOG office, which will be in Lufkin.
