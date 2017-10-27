Jury sentences Diboll man who shot at ACSO deputies to 8 years in prison

23-year-old Joshua Day has been booked into the Angelina County jail on three charges of aggravated assault of a public servant after firing a rifle at officers.

A Diboll man was denied a bond reduction on his case where Angelina County deputies claim he lured them to his home with a false 911 call and then started shooting at them.

The trial of a 23-year-old Diboll man accused of firing a rifle at Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies back in January started Tuesday.

During the second day of testimony in the trial for a 23-year-old Diboll man of shooting a rifle at Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the state rested after the prosecutor presented witness testimony from a cousin of the suspect and a Texas Ranger.

An Angelina County jury has sentenced a 23-year-old Diboll man who shot at Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies back in January to eight years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

The jury started deliberating on Joshua Day’s sentence on Friday. The trial was held in Judge Bob Inselmann’s 217th Judicial District Court.

On Wednesday, the jury found Day guilty of three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, two charges of assault of a public servant, and one count of obstruction or retaliation after they deliberated for about an hour and 45 minutes. They found him not guilty of the charge of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Day was sentenced to eight years for the three aggravated assault of a public servant charges. He will be eligible for parole after he serves four years in prison.

In addition, Day was sentenced to 10 years of probation for each of the three probation charges. He will serve them concurrently after he is released from prison.

Day was arrested on January 7 after he fired a rifle at Angelina County Sheriff’s Office deputies after they responded to a 911 call about a home invasion at a residence on Jenna Lou Road.

According to Angelina County Sheriff, Greg Sanches, his office received a series of 911 calls alleging a home invasion was taking place at a residence on Jenna Lou Road, in Angelina County.

Sanches said deputies were warned by another call to approach with caution because a person at the residence was armed with a rifle. The report states that Day, and officers exchanged gunfire before the suspect threw his firearm down, and confronted deputies.

“After a brief struggle and the use of a taser, deputies took him into custody,” Sanches said. “No one was wounded by gunfire or otherwise seriously injured.”

An ongoing investigation into the incident is being led by The Criminal Investigation Division of the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, along with Texas Ranger Travis Brazil.

