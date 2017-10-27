Entire Lufkin High Special Services Department receives donated homecoming gear

For the second year in a row, the entire Lufkin High School Special Services Department received donated mums and garters in celebration of Homecoming.

Organizer and special education teacher Abby McCarty said it began with a social media post last year, and it soon grew to become a memory students will never forget.

“One of my students cried last year when she received her donated mum and said, ‘This is my first mum ever and today is the best day ever’,” McCarty said in a Facebook post. “Please help me by making this the most memorable day for some sweet kiddos who might not otherwise get to enjoy this tradition and experience.”

The community and school rallied together once again to make it happen. Students at Lufkin High School are allowed to wear the mums and garters to school on the day of Homecoming, and it was McCarty’s hope that her students would have the same opportunity as others.

“A huge thank you to everyone who donated a Homecoming mum or garter this year to LHS Special Services Department,” McCarty said. “Just look at those smiles! They are so excited!”

McCarty posted photos of students decked out in their donated homecoming gear. Over 20 students received homecoming gear this year. Lufkin High School will play Oak Ridge at Abe Martin Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

