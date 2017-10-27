Jasper PD: Man, woman arrested after their 6-year-old child tested positive for meth

Officers with the Jasper Police Department arrested a man and a woman Thursday after their 6-year-old child tested positive for meth.

Megan Carol Coleson, 30, and Daren James McClendon, 48, both of Kirbyville, are still being held in the Jasper County Jail. They were each charged with felony child endangerment.

According to a press release, a Child Protective Services investigator started conducting an investigation into the welfare of a 6-year-old child on April 18.

CPS was advised that McClendon and Coleson were possibly using methamphetamine inside the home while the child was present. They both agreed to take a drug test, and their results both came back positive for meth.

A sample of the child’s hair sent to the Texas Alcohol and Drug Testing Services on May 16, and it tested positive for meth as well.

Based on the facts, a Jasper PD investigator obtained arrest warrants for Coleson and McClendon.

