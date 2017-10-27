Last-minute Lufkin shoppers are excited about Halloween

With next week being Halloween, a lot of last-minute shoppers are flooding the aisles at costume stores.

Spirit Halloween has been filled with customers ready to celebrate this year’s Halloween, and many shoppers said this is their favorite holiday because it’s a night adults can be kids again.

“You just get to cut loose and be whatever you want to be for a day”, said Trey Manuel.

Manuel said it’s a time he can spend with his family and friends.

“Me and the kids are going to trick or treating with a couple of other adults. You just never get to old to trick or treat," Manuel said. "It’s just fun candy and everybody loves candy."

Getting candy for Halloween is what it’s all about to one customer.

“For the past year that’s all he’s been wanting to do," said David Rodriguez. "He likes getting candy and going trick or treating."

With Halloween less than a week away, Spirit Halloween employees said they can’t keep superhero costumes on the shelves.

Isaac Barney said the Wonder Woman and Superman costume are selling well.

He said the Spirit Halloween team put a lot of work in to keep the shelves supplied, so customers can find what they’re looking for.

“We’ve just tried to keep everything stocked up and made sure we knew where everything was, so if people had questions, we could be quick and efficient to get people what they are looking for," Barney said.

To get people what they want , the preparation before Halloween shopping began was just as much work as keeping the shelves full.

Employees say there was a lot of shipment and unloading taken place.

