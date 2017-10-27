Pack defense silences Oak Ridge in 34-7 win

The Lufkin Panthers defense made a statement for a second straight week with a big win over Oak Ridge.

The War Eagles would score a touchdown with 4:25 in the first quarter to give them the only lead they had for the night at 7-3. The Defense would step up and not give up another touchdown in the game.

Lufkin's offense would also have a big night. the team racked up 490 yards of total offense. Isiah Phillips led the team in rushing with 23 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Malik Jackson also gave the Oak Ridge secondary headaches with 180 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The big story for a second straight week was the defense. Oak Ridge entered the game with 6 turnovers on the year. The Pack forced 6 turnovers on the night.

Lufkin improves to 6-2 on the year and 3-1 in district. Lufkin jumped Oak Ridge in the 12-6A standings. Lufkin will travel to Conroe next week before finishing the year at home against Montgomery on Nov. 10.

