SFA students brave cold for Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful

With a low temperature of thirty two degrees, cold was definitely a word that fit the weather of the day. But, Katie Blevins, the executive director of Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful, soon saw that her volunteers, like Robin Branch, had a purpose that pushed out the chill.

"I think this is very important," said Branch. "We should keep our community clean. We should all work to help keep a clean environment for everyone to live on. Littering is so bad, it's detrimental for our environment. We should always be ready to help and clean up."

The day's service included planting shrub bulbs at the Nacogdoches Dog Park and picking up trash along Loop 224. There, the large amounts of litter had some, like Micah Scamardo, thinking about the future.

"I'm someone who is very interested in wildlife conservation, and stuff," said Scamardo. "And, if we don't take care of this kind of stuff, like, I don't want to leave the world with a horrible messy place that nobody gets to enjoy again, you know."

Some of the students also worked at KNB's tree farm and weeded the potted plants. Chair for KNB, Rayburn Mitchum III said that the trees will be sold in the spring, as a fundraiser.

"A lot of our affiliates don't have the luxury of having their own tree farms, so what we're out here doing today is kind of keep things in order," said Mitchum. "Because, in the winter, when everything's dormant, they look like a bunch of sticks so we're working on that."

The City of Nacogdoches helped start the tree farm by donating the land it sits on, in appreciation to KNB.

"If Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful and other volunteers were not out picking up litter with the adopt a highway program, you know, the city would have to pay to do those services and that would come out of city funds," said Blevins.

According to Blevins and Mitchum, the next KNB event will be picking up litter at the 9 Flags, lighted parade, December 2.

