USTA Pro Circuit Women's Tennis debuts in Tyler

Press Release

TYLER, TX - The RBC Pro Challenge brings USTA Pro Circuit women’s tennis to Tyler for the first time.

Tyler hosted men’s events from 1982-87, and in 2001 and 2002. It is one of three USTA Pro Circuit women’s events taking place in Texas this year; Fort Worth hosted a $25,000 event this summer and next week, Waco hosts another $80,000 tournament. All proceeds from this tournament and its events

benefit ACEing Autism, a world-renowned organization providing therapeutic and educational tennis programs for local kids on the Autism spectrum.

Tyler is the second of three consecutive women’s hard-court tournaments that make up the Australian Open Wild Card Challenge presented by the USTA, which will award a men’s and women’s wild card into the 2018 Australian Open. The USTA and Tennis Australia have a reciprocal agreement in

which wild cards into the 2017 US Open and 2018 Australian Open are exchanged. The other tournaments in the women’s portion of the wild card challenge are $80,000 events in Macon, Ga., held the week of Oct. 23, and Waco, Texas, held the week of Nov. 6. In addition to the three women’s tournaments, the Australian Open Wild Card Challenge also includes numerous men’s USTA Pro Circuit tournaments and U.S. and international ATP World Tour events at the ATP Challenger-level and above played on a hard-court surface this fall.

The men’s challenge begins the week of Oct. 30 and concludes the week of Nov. 13. The American woman who earns the most WTA ranking points at two of the three USTA Pro Circuit hard-court events will receive a wild card to compete in the main draw of the 2018 Australian Open, which will be held Monday, Jan. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 28.

Only players who did not receive direct entry into the Australian Open are eligible for the wild cards.

This tournament will be streamed live on

www.procircuit.usta.com.

ORDER OF PLAY - Sunday, October 29

Stadium - 10 am Start

(4) Katerina Stewart (USA) vs Ashley Weinhold (USA)

(1) Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR) vs Jasmine Asghar (GBR)

(2) Aleksandra Wozniak (CAN) vs Jada Robinson (USA)

(3) Ashley Kratzer (USA) vs Alexa Ryngler (USA)

Court 1 - 10 am Start

Kamilla Galieva (RUS) vs Sophie Abrams (USA)

KSenia Laskutova (RUS) vs (6) Michala Haet (AUS)

Yuliya Lysa (UKR) vs Kathleen Derienzo (USA)

Maria Irigoyen (ARG) vs Brynn Boren (USA)

Court 2 - 10 am Start

Amy Zhu (USA) vs Charity Johns (USA)

Idia Amen (USA) vs Maia Sosa (USA)

Amanda Vos (USA) vs Julia Vulpio (FRA)

Angelina Gabueva (RUS) vs (5) Caitlin Whoriskey (USA)

Court 7 - 10 am Start

Rhiann Newborn (USA) vs (8) Amanda Rodgers (USA)

Ellie Douglas (USA) vs Rachel Janssen (USA)

Alexis Thoma (USA) vs (7) Aymet Uzcategui (VEN)

Chelsea Kung (USA) vs Kirsten Pierce (USA)