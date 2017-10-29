Residents return home after early morning gas leak by 103 East

Residents living near Lone Star road and 103 East were briefly evacuated after an early morning gas leak on Sunday.

According to Angelina County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Robert Willmon, the gas leak happened around 1 a.m.

Deputies started evacuations for residents living on Gilbert and Lone Star roads. However, Willmon said by 2 a.m. residents were able to return home because CenterPoint Energy had contained the gas leak.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.