Man dies after car crashes into tree in San Augustine

A San Augustine man has died after his car crashed into a tree on Sunday.

Texas Department of Public Safety responded a single vehicle crash at 6:40 a.m. on County Road 348.

DPS said a 2002 Toyota pickup was traveling south on County Road 348, about one mile north of Broaddus, when the vehicle left the road to the left and struck a tree.

DPS identified the victim as Kane Willis, 20, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

