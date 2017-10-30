Lufkin releases UIL snapshot numbers, still no cutoff from UIL

Lufkin ISD has released their "snapshot" enrollment numbers for UIL classifications.

District Spokesperson Sheila Adams sated the number given to UIL is 2,158. The number will be used to determine what classification Lufkin will go into for competitions from the 2018 school year through 2020. Currently Lufkin is in the 6-A classification. UIL will reveal the actual cutoff numbers in the coming weeks and new classifications and district alignments will be announced in February.

Texas Football insider Matt Stepp has released estimated numbers. The 6A cutoff is estimated to be 2,175 and above. That would put Lufkin below the cutoff numbers. Former district rival John Tyler would also fall below those estimated numbers.

Again, nothing is official until the UIL releases the cutoff, but Lufkin and John Tyler could once again be district rivals.

