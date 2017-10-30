Lufkin student recovering from Leukemia runs race after learning to walk

A Nacogdoches pastor is finding a way for the community's church leaders to voice concerns about their role in helping Hurricane Harvey evacueesMore >>
A Nacogdoches pastor is finding a way for the community's church leaders to voice concerns about their role in helping Hurricane Harvey evacueesMore >>
Hannah Merrel, a student at Brookhollow Elementary was diagnosed with leukemia at a the young age of 2.More >>
Hannah Merrel, a student at Brookhollow Elementary was diagnosed with leukemia at a the young age of 2.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly got into an argument with her child’s father and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly got into an argument with her child’s father and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.More >>
A San Augustine man has died after his car crashed into a tree on Sunday.More >>
A San Augustine man has died after his car crashed into a tree on Sunday.More >>