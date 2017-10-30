Barker repeats as Southland Conference Midfielder of the Year; five other Ladyjacks honored

From SFA Athletics

FRISCO, Texas – After another campaign as one of the conference's top players, Hanna Barker was named Southland Conference Midfielder of the Year for the second straight season, while five other Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks were named Southland Conference Honorable Mention. The teams were announced on Monday afternoon as part of a release from the conference office ahead of the 2017 Southland Conference Tournament, which begins this this week.



Midfielders Katelyn Termini and Sophia Fondren, defenders Carli Arthurs and Kennedy Rose and goalkeeper Allyson Smith were selected as Honorable Mentions by the votes collected from conference head coaches and sports information directors. Voters were not permitted to select their own players as part of the process. Barker is making her third straight appearance on the All-Conference First Team, while her five teammates are each receiving their first Honorable Mention.



Barker has continued to shine as the Southland's best at the midfielder position, and repeats as the Midfielder of the Year after also receiving the award last season as a junior. After posting 10 goals and 10 assists a year ago, the senior has notched eight goals and six assists to lead the 'Jacks in 2017, and continues to rise in the program's all-time record book. She ranks fourth all-time in goals, third in points and second in assists with game(s) yet to be played in her career.



Surprisingly, the Farmers Branch native was the lone representative for SFA on either the First or Second Team, despite the Ladyjacks second place finish in the conference standings, as well as posting one of the better offenses in the conference and the top overall defense in league play.



Anchoring a stalwart defensive backline for the 'Jacks was the duo of Kennedy Rose and Carli Arthurs, both of whom were everyday starters for the 'Jacks in the 2017 campaign. Rose has started all but one game for SFA in her first and only season with the team. The senior transfer has been both a physical, lockdown defender on the backline and a vertical scoring threat on SFA set pieces, with two tallies thus far and an assist. Arthurs has picked up right where she left off last season as a strong defender at the left back position, starting every game for the 'Jacks, and notching a goal and an assist. The duo is one of the main reasons why Stephen F. Austin owns the Southland's stingiest defense this season, having allowed just eight goals in league play.



A potent duo in the midfield, Sophia Fondren and Katelyn Termini have given the Ladyjacks both a boost on offense this season, and good reason to be excited for next. As an attacking midfielder, Termini has notched six goals, including a brace in SFA's 2-1 overtime win against Sam Houston State last Friday. She has also added two assists, branching into the niche that Fondren has filled, with a Southland-best six assists this season in conference play.



Smith, a redshirt sophomore, took over the full-time starter duties in goal during the game against Northwestern State at the onset of the conference season. From there, she performed as one of the top goaltenders in the league, and compiled a 9-6 record with five solo shutouts, a 0.74 GAA and an .862 save percentage in league play. She ended the regular season atop the league's goaltenders in save percentage and solo shutouts, as well as surrendering the fewest goals of any goalkeeper with at least 10 starts in net.



SFA opens play at the Southland Conference tournament on Wednesday, November 1 at 11:00 a.m. Play concludes with the tournament title game on Sunday, November 5.