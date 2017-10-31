Trinity PD looking for 'persons of interest' in convenience store robberies

The Trinity Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying “persons” of interest in regard to armed robberies that occurred in Walker and Trinity counties earlier this month.

“The Trinity Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying these persons of interest,” a post on the Nixle website stated. “We need to speak with them regarding a case we are working.”

Trinity Police Chief Steven Jones, said that two men who are believed from out of the Deep East Texas area robbed a convenience store in Riverside, which is in Walker County. The suspects wore masks and used guns to rob the store, he said.

A few hours later, the men robbed a convenience store in Trinity, Jones said.

Jones said as a result of the ongoing investigation, the men pictured in the photos were identified as persons of interest.

Anyone with any information about the men’s whereabouts is urged to call the Trinity Police Department at (936) 594-2505 or Jones at (936) 662-2319, If you want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (936) 294-9494.

