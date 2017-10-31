Trinity PD looking for 'persons of interest' in convenience store robberies

A Diboll man who spent a short stint in prison for a prank call to a Lufkin McDonald’s that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage is back in jail on a state-jail felony failure to comply with sex offender registration charge.More >>
A Diboll man who spent a short stint in prison for a prank call to a Lufkin McDonald’s that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage is back in jail on a state-jail felony failure to comply with sex offender registration charge.More >>
The Trinity Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying “persons” of interest in regard to armed robberies that occurred in Walker and Trinity counties earlier this month.More >>
The Trinity Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying “persons” of interest in regard to armed robberies that occurred in Walker and Trinity counties earlier this month.More >>
A Nacogdoches pastor is finding a way for the community's church leaders to voice concerns about their role in helping Hurricane Harvey evacueesMore >>
A Nacogdoches pastor is finding a way for the community's church leaders to voice concerns about their role in helping Hurricane Harvey evacueesMore >>
Hannah Merrel, a student at Brookhollow Elementary was diagnosed with leukemia at a the young age of 2.More >>
Hannah Merrel, a student at Brookhollow Elementary was diagnosed with leukemia at a the young age of 2.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly got into an argument with her child’s father and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.More >>
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 25-year-old woman after she allegedly got into an argument with her child’s father and stabbed him with a kitchen knife.More >>