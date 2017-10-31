Lufkin's Malik Jackson decommits from University of Houston

Lufkin wide receiver Malik Jackson is once again exploring options for where he wants to play college football.

Jackson was previously committed to the University of Houston. Jackson made that verbal commitment in June. In October, Jackson picked up his fifth offer of the recruiting process from Tulane.

Jackson made the update public on twitter Tuesday afternoon.

"I would like to thank the University of Houston for the opportunity but I am choosing to decommit and reopen my recruiting process..."

This past week, Jackson had 180 yards reeving and one touchdown against Oak Ridge. The Panthers won 34-7.

Other schools that had offered Jackson are Texas State, Arkansas State and Sam Houston State. National signing day is February 7, 2018.

