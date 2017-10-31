Nacogdoches football fans will join planned NFL boycott on Veterans Day

Former Marine Mike Bishop, an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, says he's boycotted NFL football since the take the knee push began. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The NFL boycott initiative is recruiting tens of thousands of participants. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Ronnie Bowser enjoys some weekend football highlights, but plans to boycott NFL football on Veteran's Day weekend. (Source: KTRE Staff)

National Football League fans in Nacogdoches are joining tens of thousands across the nation in an NFL boycott planned for Veteran's Day weekend.

It's their way of showing disapproval for players taking a knee during the anthem. East Texas News talked to participants who say giving up football is how they will show their support for veterans.

When asked his favorite team, one man replied, “The Houston Texans.” He added that J.J. Watt is his favorite player.

However, the man who provides veterans meals and organizes the Marine Toys for Tots program loves his nation even more.

"Nothing is more important to me than honoring the country that we live in,” said Ronnie Bowser, an advocate for advocates.

When players take a knee during the anthem, it just rubs the patriotic fan the wrong way.

“They wouldn't play for me. I can put it that way,” Bowser said. “I can guarantee you that."

On Veteran's Day weekend, Bowser will be participating in his first boycott.

"I would like to see a big decrease in attendance at those ballgames, and hopefully, it will make an impression on not only the owners, but the players,” Bowser said.

Bowser is your atypical boycotter. Outspoken former Marine, Mike Bishop isn't.

"I've already boycotted them,” Bishop said. “That's already been done."

The avid Dallas Cowboy fan says there's a place, a time, and an appropriate way to express opinion.

"I totally appreciate their right to exercise their First Amendment right to freedom of speech,” Bishop said. “The forum is inappropriate."

Football vs veteran support. In a couple of weeks NFL boycotters will hope for a shutout.

The boycott NFL movement started on Facebook and has since grown and gained support from thousands.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.